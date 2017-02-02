Gov. John Kasich announced last week a $45 million Phase 1 expansion of the Transportation Research Center’s new 540-acre center in East Liberty for automated and autonomous testing.

“Smart mobility, with connected vehicles and enhanced infrastructures, offers greater accessibility and mobility options, reduced road congestion and more efficient use of natural resources,” said Mark-Tami Hotta, CEO at TRC Inc.

The state of Ohio, JobsOhio and The Ohio State University are funding the expansion, which is being built on 4,500 acres of the nation’s largest independent automotive proving grounds.

“Thanks to the support of the state of Ohio, Ohio Department of Transportation, JobsOhio and The Ohio State University, the Smart Mobility Advanced Research and Test Center expansion provides the capabilities, facilities and support to enable the development of future automated vehicles,” said Hotta. “TRC’s SMART Center is designed to test new technologies and highly automated vehicles in a closed, safe, secure and repeatable real world environment, before the vehicles are deployed on public roads and highways.”

Phase 1 of the expansion includes a flexible platform and infrastructure including: the industry’s largest high-speed intersection; an urban network of intersections, roundabouts and traffic signals; the longest and most flexible test platform; and a rural network including wooded roads, a neighborhood network and a SMART Center support building.

“There’s been an explosion of demand for active safety and autonomous testing around the world, and TRC’s SMART Center is committed to providing a comprehensive solution to that demand,” said Hotta. “As the largest independent vehicle test facility and proving grounds in North America … we’re experts in testing and validating vehicles. We want to provide the industry and government regulatory agencies every test and infrastructure needed to make automated and autonomous vehicles safe for public roads.”

TRC has been testing different types of vehicles and components on its facility for over 40 years.

“We have visited virtually every other active safety and autonomous vechile test facility around the world, talked with dozens of customers, and are partnering with many others in this space so that we can best serve the needs of everyone regarding creating safer vehicles, safer drivers and safer roads.”

According to Hotta, there are three main reasons for the center’s expansion:

First, to support Columbus’s $140 million U.S. Department of Transportation Smart City project, providing a convenient location to safely test new technologies before their use in the city.

Second, the center is home to the only federal vehicle research and test laboratory for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration— who issued its first directives on autonomous vehicle operation last September.

Third, the center is designed to enable car manufacturers and suppliers to expand testing where the guidelines are being developed.

Funding efforts are currently underway for Phases 2 and 3 of the center’s expansion, including the world’s first indoor test facility and a six-lane high-speed highway with on and off ramps and underpasses.