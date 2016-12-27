A municipal court judge who inserted himself into a landlord/tenant rental dispute recently received a one-year stayed suspension from the Ohio Supreme Court.

In a per curiam opinion, the high court’s majority held that Judge Edward Elum of the Massillon Municipal Court was subject to a harsher sentence than other, similar cases of judicial misconduct because this was his second infraction.

The opinion adopted a recommendation from the Board of Professional Conduct.

According to a summary of the judge’s misconduct, Elum was approached by Antonio Pettis on May 11, 2015 in the court parking lot.

Pettis requested that the judge assist him regarding a dispute with his landlord, Susan Beatty.

Court documents state that Elum recognized Pettis because the previous day, the judge’s wife had invited Pettis into their him in order to assist him with a scholarship application. Elum agreed to help Pettis and took him into his chambers.

The judge then called Beatty and urged her to accept Pettis’ late rent payment.

After Beatty told Elum that Pettis had violated the terms of his lease and that she had given him a three-day notice to vacate, Elum proceeded to discuss the amount of Pettis’ security deposit and asked if she would give him extra time to remove his belongings.

Case summary states that, during the nine-minute phone call, Elum consulted with Pettis within Beatty’s hearing.

He also told Beatty that she needed a writ of restitution to change the locks on the property and asked that she have her lawyer contact him.

After Pettis had moved, the judge called Beatty on two occasions to inquire about the matter and to inform her that he had not heard from her lawyer.

Beatty filed the grievance that initiated the judge’s disciplinary action, stating that she was surprised and intimidated by Elum’s initial phone call and that she felt bullied by a judge.

Court documents state that, since then, Elum has admitted that calling Beatty was a mistake and he was not the appropriate person the mediate the rental dispute.

At his disciplinary hearing, the judge stated, “As a lawyer, I have been trained to resolve disputes. As a judge, I know I’ve got to step back and can’t get involved.

“Unfortunately, I let my heart do my thinking for me and I went and tried to put two people together to resolve a rental dispute that got way out of hand because there were a lot of facts that I was not privy to, and I got myself in quicksand and I made a terrible mistake.”

Based on his conduct, the board found that Elum violated several Rules of Judicial Conduct. It also considered the fact that this was not the judge’s first disciplinary hearing.

In 2012, Elum was ordered to serve a stayed six-month suspension for unnecessarily injecting himself into an internal police department investigation, using “intemperate” language toward a probationer in his courtroom and conducting a probation review without that individual’s counsel present.

As mitigating factors, the board found that Elum lacked a dishonest or selfish motive in his most recent disciplinary case.

It also noted that he cooperated with the investigation and the disciplinary proceedings and submitted a “significant amount of character and reputation evidence.”

In its recommendation to the Supreme Court, the board recommended a one-year stayed suspension.

It cited two similar cases in which judges received stayed six-month suspensions but noted that Elum’s case was more serious due to the fact that this was not his first disciplinary matter.

“Rule of Judicial Conduct 1.2 provides that a judge must ‘act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety,’” the Supreme Court wrote.

The high court’s majority held that the duty applies to the judge’s public and private life, and therefore judges must accept off-the-bench restrictions on their behavior that do not apply to other lawyers.

“This is the second case in which Judge Elum has failed to appreciate those restrictions and the scope of his judicial role,” the majority wrote. “Such conduct weakens the public’s perception of the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

The court agreed with the board that a harsher sentence was warranted for Elum.

“Having considered Judge Elum’s ethical infractions, the aggravating and mitigating factors, and the sanctions imposed in comparable cases, we adopt the board’s recommended sanction,” the majority wrote. “Judge Edward Joseph Elum is hereby suspended from the practice of law for one year, with the entire suspension stayed on the condition that he commit no further misconduct.”

Justice Judith Lanzinger was the sole dissent. She was in favor of a harsher one-year suspension with only six months stayed.

The case is cited Disciplinary Counsel v. Elum, Slip Opinion No. 2016-Ohio-8256.