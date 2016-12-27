Columbus Realtors say November home sales should convince likely sellers to list sooner as buyers appear insatiable.

The central Ohio region recorded a nearly 16 percent increase over home and condo sales a year ago, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

There were 2,227 central Ohio homes and condos sold during the month, compared to 1,845 central Ohio residences sold the previous year.

Even year-to-date sales reflect a rise — 7.1 percent above the same period last year — at 29,196 sold since January.

“This is proving to be one of the best years ever for the central Ohio real estate market,” 2016 Columbus Realtors President John Royer said in a prepared statement. “We continue to have record numbers of home sales each month and the demand for homes continues to be exceedingly strong.”

Average home sales price for the month was $199,251, a 10.1 percent increase over the same month a year ago, and just a 0.3 percent dip from the previous month.

The median sales price was recorded at $172,000, a 14.6 percent increase over November 2015.

Inventory remains at a record low — lower than any year since 2000, according to Columbus Realtors data.

Royer noted there were 5,396 homes for sale during the month of November, which is a 22.6 percent decline in inventory from November 2015 and 9.5 percent lower than October.

With the 2,200 central Ohio homes and condos added to the market for the month, the figure still reflected a 22.3 percent decline from October.

“It’s not unusual that new listings and inventory taper as the temperatures drop and during the holidays,” Royer said. “This can — and should be — a strong motivator to get potential sellers off the fence and list their home.

“Buyers are still hungry for inventory.”

Central Ohio homes and condos spent an average of 42 days on the market during the month — 12 days fewer than the previous year, the data showed.

According to the latest Housing Market Confidence Index by the Ohio Association of Realtors, 93 percent of central Ohio Realtors would describe the current housing market as moderate to strong and 93 percent expect home prices to increase over the next year.

When the same group was asked about 2016 current and past buyers’ level of enthusiasm regarding buying a house, 73 percent said their buyers thought it was a good time to buy a house.

Columbus Realtors is comprised of over 7,700 real estate professionals engaged in residential sales and leasing, commercial sales and leasing, property management, appraisal, consultation, real estate syndication, land development and more.

The Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service serves all of Franklin, Delaware, Fayette, Licking, Madison, Morrow, Pickaway and Union counties and parts of Athens, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Knox, Logan, Marion, Muskingum, Perry and Ross counties.