In one of four advisory opinions released this week by the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct, the quasi-judicial body clarified whether out-of-state lawyers on federal business may maintain an office in Ohio.

Opinion 2016-9 withdraws former Opinion 91-06 and states that lawyers from out-of-state jurisdictions who are in good standing and admitted or authorized to appear before a federal court or agency in Ohio, “may maintain an office or other systematic and continuous presence in Ohio.”

However, an out-of-state lawyer engaged in federal practice may not provide legal service based on Ohio law to clients, though they may, according to the advisory opinion, include the designation “Attorney at Law” under certain circumstances.

“Under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution (Art. VI), a state may not deny to those failing to meet its own qualifications the right to perform functions authorized by federal law,” the board wrote in the opinion. “Consequently, under Rule of Professional Conduct 5.5(d)(2), an out-of-state lawyer is permitted to provide legal services in Ohio that the lawyer is authorized to provide under federal law.”

The board noted that admission to practice and appear before a federal court or agency derives from admission to a state bar, therefore, the attorney must be in good standing in another state jurisdiction.

“In addition to federal courts, several federal agencies expressly authorize by regulation a lawyer admitted to practice in any jurisdiction to practice and appear before them,” the opinion states. “For example, a lawyer may appear before and represent others before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services that has jurisdiction over the immigration and naturalization of aliens.”

However, the board noted that there is no requirement under USCIS regulations that the lawyer be a member of the bar of the state in which the lawyer practices immigration law.

The board also prohibited out-of-state lawyers from providing legal advice on Ohio law.

“Providing legal services or advice to clients requiring the application of Ohio law constitutes the unauthorized practice of law,” according to the board. “The unauthorized practice of law in Ohio ‘includes representation before a court, as well as the preparation of pleadings and other legal documents, the management of legal actions for clients, all advice related to law and all actions taken on behalf of clients connected with the law.’”

Accordingly, an out-of-state lawyer is required to limit his or her legal practice under the Rules of Professional Conduct to the areas of law governed by federal law.

“An out-of-state lawyer seeking to practice in Ohio exclusively before federal courts or agencies and who maintains an office should also take precautions to not state or imply that the lawyer is admitted in Ohio,” the board wrote.

Under the Rules of Professional Conduct, misleading communications about a lawyer or his or her services are prohibited and law firms with offices in more than one jurisdiction are required to indicate the jurisdictional limitations of the lawyer or lawyers not licensed to practice in Ohio.

“Consequently, the lawyer’s letterhead, business cards, website and advertising materials, fee agreement, and even office signage containing the designation ‘Attorney at Law’ should affirmatively state that the lawyer is not admitted in Ohio,” the opinion states. “Otherwise, communications from or about the lawyer could convey a misleading impression that the lawyer is generally admitted to practice in Ohio and can provide legal services requiring application of Ohio law.”

The Board of Professional conduct issues advisory opinions in response to prospective or hypothetical questions directed to the board.

The opinions are nonbinding and meant to clarify the application of Supreme Court Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio, Rules for the Government of the Judiciary of Ohio, the Rules of Professional Conduct, the Code of Judicial Conduct or the Attorney’s Oath of Office.