In the waning days of the 131st General Assembly of the Ohio Legislature, lawmakers were able to secure Gov. John Kasich’s signature on a bill meant to strengthen Ohio families.

Senate Bill 30, set to become effective in mid-March, allows for establishment of a time-limited commission, which will focus on the strengthening families and emphasizing the well-being of children.

The measure cleared the Ohio House of Representatives earlier this month.

“While research has shown that the disintegration of the traditional family unit has contributed to the escalating rates of poverty and a wide range of pathological social conditions, the Ohio Family Commission is a proactive step to addressing these issues in the state,” Sen. Charleta Tavares, D-Bexley, said of the bill she sponsored.

In addition to creating the Ohio Family Stability Commission in the department of Job and Family Services, SB 30 specifies the commission’s duties for each year of its four-year operation.

The bill stipulates that during the first year of operation, the commission will conduct research and formulate recommendations for consideration by lawmakers, state agencies and other entities concerning strategies for the reduction of the divorce rate, the out-of-wedlock birth rate, incidents of domestic violence, and issues surrounding child custody and support.

The commission is expected to advise the General Assembly or the appropriate agencies or entities on how to implement the recommendations developed in its second year of operation, summary of the bill detailed.

The commission, at the end of its third year, must issue a status report to lawmakers, while having continued providing advice and monitoring implementation of previous recommendations.

During the final year of the commission’s operation, members must undertake action to ensure continued implementation of the recommendations and must issue a final report to the General Assembly.

The bill’s provisions are repealed on the first day of the 49th month after its effective date.

Membership of the commission will consist of policymakers and representatives from state agencies and faith-based organizations with respective specialties that relate to family instability, such as poverty, academic failure, poor health status, crime and incarceration.

“The state of Ohio spends over $15 billion annually on public assistance services that tend to social issues that are in many ways the repercussions of single-parent homes and absent fathers,” Tavares said. “While some may fear that we as a state cannot afford to address the issues of family instability at this time, I firmly believe that we cannot afford to not address these issues.”

SB 30 most recently was supported by the Human Service Chamber of Franklin County during House committee hearings.

The organization’s executive director, LaTonga Malone-Smith, told lawmakers that creation of the commission is a welcome development.

“Last year, the No. 1 challenge listed by youth utilizing basic center services … was family dynamics,” Malone-Smith said. “Intact families invest greater cognitive stimulation and emotional support into their children than do single parents or broken and/or blended families, which results in higher achievement for children.

“According to the U.S. Census, children in married households are the least likely to live in poverty.”

Malone-Smith said the measure should contribute to efforts to combat poverty and improve the lives of Ohioans.

“Our members are supportive of SB 30 and are confident that the cost savings realized from implementation of the commission’s recommendations that will be seen in safety net service spending — state and non-profit sectors alike — can result in a reinvestment of dollars in our state,” Malone-Smith said. “Reduced state spending on juvenile incarceration and rehabilitation, Medicaid spending due to adverse health outcomes, and other assistance mechanisms means that there are more dollars available to grow our communities and our economy.”

The bill received broad bipartisan support among lawmakers.