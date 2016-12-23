An advisory opinion issued by the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct this week held that a lawyer owes a duty of confidentiality to prospective clients, as well as to those they represent.

Opinion 2016-10 was issued in response to a question asking what ethical obligation an attorney has to preserve a prospective client’s confidential information when the lawyer is called to testify as an impeachment witness.

The question also proposed a hypothetical situation: “A lawyer discusses possible representation in a criminal matter with X in the presence of Y and Z, during which time all of the facts of the case are discussed; X does not retain that lawyer, but instead retains another lawyer; X is convicted; Y is subsequently indicted on a similar charge arising out of the same facts as X’s case; X’s story is now different from that told to the lawyer he did not hire.”

The question was whether the lawyer whom X consulted, but did not hire, can testify as an impeachment witness regarding their conversation which took place in the presence of Y and Z, assuming that, at Y’s trial, X denies telling the lawyer a different story than X now tells.

In answering the question, the Board of Professional conduct wrote that the Rules of Professional conduct are clear regarding an attorney’s duty to preserve the confidentiality of information related to the representation of a client.

Under Rule 1.6(a), “A lawyer shall not reveal information relating to the representation of a client … unless the client gives informed consent, the disclosure is impliedly authorized in order to carry out the representation, or the disclosure is permitted by division(s) of this rule.”

“The duty of confidentiality applies not only to a lawyer’s current clients, but also to a lawyer’s former and prospective clients,” the board wrote. “Even if a lawyer-client relationship does not form after a consultation, a lawyer is prohibited from using or revealing information learned in the consultation with the prospective client.”

The board also noted that the Ohio Supreme Court has held that a lawyer owes a prospective client a reasonable expectation of confidentiality, as has the American Bar Association.

It also held that a “prudent lawyer” would take measures to limit the amount of information imparted during a consultation with a prospective client, ensuring that the attorney will have fewer confidences to preserve.

However, the board refused to answer the evidentiary question posed to it of whether the presence of others — Y and Z in this scenario — constitutes a waiver of the statutory and common law attorney-client privilege, “as it is a question of law for the court to determine.”

“In answering questions raised, the lawyer would be bound by the Rules of Professional Conduct to protect the confidence and secrets of X and could not reveal them unless an exception applies or consent is given,” the opinion states.

Under an exception created by Ohio Revised Code Section 2317.02(A), if a client voluntarily testifies concerning a communication made by him to his lawyer, then the lawyer may be compelled to testify on the same subject.

“Thus, if X voluntarily testifies concerning a communication made by him, as a prospective client to a lawyer or concerning the lawyer’s advice to him, then the lawyer is compelled to testify on the same subject (and) allowed to reveal only those confidence to which the prospective client voluntarily testified or as otherwise ordered by the court,” the board wrote.

The board’s nonbinding advisory opinion withdrew previous Opinion 91-15.