Retiring Supreme Court of Ohio Justice Paul Pfeifer will be joining the Ohio Judicial Conference next year as its new executive director.

Pfeifer, who has served as a state Supreme Court justice since 1993, has reached the retirement age mandated by the state’s constitution.

The Ohio Judicial Conference is a state agency within the judicial branch created by stature in 1963. It is charged with studying and coordinating the work of Ohio courts.

Prior to being elected to the state’s high court, he served in both houses of the Ohio General Assembly, including four terms in the Senate and one in the House, and served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for 10 years.

In a statement issued by the Judicial Conference, the justice said that he will bring “a unique perspective” to the position.

“I’ll be able to draw on my experience in both the judiciary and the General Assembly,” Pfeifer said, “and I will be working with our judges to help members of the General Assembly better understand the impact that legislative proposals can create at the courthouse.”

Pfeifer, who lives in Bucyrus, was previously an assistant attorney general under William Saxbe.

In 1972, he became a partner at the law firm of Cory, Brown & Pfeifer practicing primarily as a trial and tax attorney for 20 years. He also served as an assistant prosecutor for Crawford County.

“Early in my career, I had the good fortune of trying cases all over our state,” Pfeifer said. “Now, after 24 years on the Supreme Court, this position — representing the more than 700 judges of the Ohio Judicial Conference — offers new challenges and exciting opportunities. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

In a press release, Clermont County Juvenile and Probate Court judge and current chair of the conference, James Shriver, said that the agency is “honored to be led by a great icon of the Ohio judiciary.”

“His vast judicial experience and knowledge and his robust energy and ideas will serve both the judiciary and the citizens of Ohio quite well,” Shriver said.

Pfeifer has served four, six-year terms on the high court. His final Supreme Court term ends on Jan. 1, 2017.