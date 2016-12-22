The Ohio Supreme Court this week permanently disbarred a Lisbon attorney for her multiple acts of misconduct in probate matters.

In a complaint filed by the Columbiana County Bar Association with the Board of Professional Conduct, Virginia Mary Barborak was alleged to have held funds belonging to probate estates in an interest-bearing trust account separate from her own property, failed to maintain required records documenting funds entrusted to her and falsified bank statements and probate accountings to conceal her misappropriation of funds.

After a hearing, a panel of the Board of Professional conduct recommended that Barborak be indefinitely suspended from the practice of law, to which she was admitted in 1997.

But, in its per curiam decision on the matter, the Supreme Court rejected the board’s recommendation and found that Barborak’s misconduct warranted her permanent disbarment.

According to court documents, beginning in 2006, Barborak was entrusted with four unrelated probate matters and served as either a court-appointed fiduciary or counsel for a court-appointed fiduciary.

Case summary states that, in October 2009, Barborak began misappropriating significant sums of money by withdrawing funds from the probate estates and a testamentary trust and issuing checks from her client trust account and several other accounts without authorization.

“She used those funds not only to pay herself and her personal and business expenses, but also to make disbursements on behalf of other clients, including other estates,” the high court wrote in its per curiam opinion.

Barborak admitted that, at one point, her client trust account held about $11,700 when it should have held more than $170,000 in client funds.

She also deposited about $120,000 in checks that she received from her brother into her client trust account.

According to stipulated facts of the case, Barborak did not maintain accurate records or timely file accounts with the probate court.

“The few reports she actually filed were replete with false statements designed to mislead and misinform the probate courts,” the Supreme Court wrote. “Moreover, Barborak altered 18 months of bank records by adding $82,000 or $103,000 to the actual balance of each statement to make it appear that the finds entrusted to her remained in her client trust account.”

Those false statements were submitted to the Trumbull County Probate Court in April 2015, “with the intent to mislead and misinform the court,” according to court documents.

At a hearing, Barborak was found to have violated several Rules of Professional Conduct and the board cited her multiple misstatements to tribunals, which it said constituted a “troubling pattern of dishonesty by a lawyer.”

In its review of the matter, the high court considered the ethical duties that Barborak violated as well as aggravating and mitigating factors.

“The parties stipulated and the board agreed that Barborak acted with a dishonest or selfish motive, engaged in a pattern of misconduct and committed multiple offenses,” the court wrote. “The panel and board also found that Barborak’s pattern of dishonesty continued at the hearing.”

At that panel hearing, Barborak testified, “I have a few cases that I’m winding up, but I (have) removed myself from the practice of law due to stress and so forth.”

But, according to the panel’s findings, Barborak’s attorney registration number remained active five months later and her counsel confirmed that she continued to practice law.

In mitigation, the high court noted Barborak’s good reputation and community involvement along with her treatment since 2012 for a depressive disorder.

But, absent evidence that the disorder contributed to her misconduct, the board declined to consider that factor in mitigation.

The board also expressed concern that, due to Barborak’s improper record keeping, it could not determine if there were other victims.

Still, it recommended an indefinite suspension from the practice of law, especially considering the ongoing nature of Barborak’s deception.

But the high court ruled that disbarment was the only proper punishment.

“Given Barborak’s lengthy and disturbing pattern of failing to maintain records of client funds entrusted to her, misappropriating client funds and intentionally submitting false and fraudulent documents to the courts of this state — which are more serious and pervasive than the cases cited in support of the recommended indefinite suspension — we conclude that permanent disbarment is the only appropriate sanction,” the Supreme Court wrote.

The decision was unanimous.

The case is cited Columbiana Cty. Bar Assn. v. Barborak, Slip Opinion No. 2016-Ohio-8167.