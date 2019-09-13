Notice of Local Rules Amendments

The Judges of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, General Division, determined there was an immediate need to amend certain Local Rules as summarized below. The specific language is available on the Court’s website. www.fccourts.org

Pursuant to Ohio Civ. R. 83(B) and Sup. R. 5(A), comments by the bar and any other interested citizens may be submitted. Comments should be submitted by email or letter no later than OCTOBER 7, 2019 to:

Judge Richard A. Frye, Presiding Judge, Chair, Local Rules Committee, 345 S. High Street, Courtroom 5F. Columbus, OH 43215, Richard_Frye@fccourts.org

with a copy to: Susan Bedsole, Esq., Deputy Court Administrator, 345 South High Street, 2nd Floor, Columbus, OH 43215, Susan_Bedsole@fccourts.org

AMENDMENT OF RULE 21 – MOTIONS .

The amendments bring the local rule into alignment with the newly promulgated Civ. R. 6(C).

AMENDMENT OF RULE 31 – ASSIGNMENT OF CASES

The amendments bring more clarity in determining to which judge newly arraigned cases should be transferred when multiple co-defendants have prior cases either on community control or pending. The amendments do not change the transfer priority.

AMENDMENT OF RULE 77 – INDIGENT DEFENDANTS

The amendments are related to the process for submission of expert/investigator fees. Specifically, Sections 77.02(D-E) and 77.03 have been added.

AMENDMENT OF LOCAL RULE 99 – COURT MAGISTRATES

The Court recently revised the process for distribution of excess funds in foreclosure cases. This amendment adds the Distribution of Excess Funds hearing type to the list of hearings heard by magistrates.