Franklin County Common Pleas Court – Independence Day Closure

Franklin County Common Pleas Court – Independence Day Closure

The Franklin County Common Pleas Court- General Division

will close early on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 – The Court will close at 12:00PM.

Felony arraignments scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 will be held at 10:00AM that day in courtroom 2B.