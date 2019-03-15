Local Rules 9 & 78 Comment Period

Local Rules 9 & 78 Comment Period

Franklin County Court of Common Pleas – General Division

March 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

COMMON PLEAS LOCAL RULES 9 AND 78

On February 19, 2019, the Judges of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, General Division, adopted amendments to Local Rule 9 (“Costs”) and Local Rule 78 (“Appointed Counsel Review Board”).

Pursuant to Ohio Civil Rule 83(B) and Ohio Superintendence Rule 5(A)(2), both Local Rules were adopted prior to public notice and comment, as the court determined there was an immediate need for the Rules amendments. This Notice invites public review and comment, if submitted by Monday, April 1, 2019.

Local Rule 9 removed out of date licenses and fees and added a $220.00 fee for online sheriff sales of property.

Local Rule 78 states the Board shall consist of the Presiding Judge, Administrative Judge, and Rules Committee Chair. The amendment provides that if the Presiding or Administrative Judge also chairs the Rules Committee, the senior Judge from the General Division shall serve in lieu of the Presiding or Administrative Judge.

Local Rules 9 and 78 may be viewed at: http://www.fccourts.org/localrules

Any comments should be submitted by mail or e-mail to:

Judge Richard A. Frye

Presiding Judge

Chair, Local Rules Committee

Richard_Frye@fccourts.org

With a copy to:

Susan Bedsole, Esq.

Deputy Court Administrator

345 South High Street, 2nd Floor

Columbus, OH 43215

Susan_Bedsole@fccourts.org.