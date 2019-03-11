US District Reappointment 2019

US District Reappointment 2019

Public Notice

Reappointment of Incumbent Magistrate Judge

The current terms of the Office of United States Magistrate Michael J. Newman is due to expire July 24, 2019. The United States District Court is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider the reappointment of the Magistrate Judge to a new eight year term.

The duties of a Magistrate Judge include the following:

1. Conducting most preliminary proceedings in criminal cases;

2. Trial and disposition of misdemeanor cases;

3. Conducting various pretrial matters and evidentiary proceedings on delegation from the Judges of the District Court;

4. Trial and disposition of civil cases upon consent of the litigants; and

5. Prepare reports and recommendations of the disposition of social security disability insurance appeals, prisoner civil rights cases and petitions for Writ of Habeas Corpus.

The basic jurisdiction of a United States Magistrate Judge is specified in 28 U.S.C. §636. To be qualified for appointment, an applicant must:

1. Be a member in good standing of the bar of the Supreme Court of Ohio for at least five (5) years;

2. Have been engaged in the active practice of law for a period of at least five (5) years (with some substitutions authorized);

3. Be less than 70 years of age; and

4. Not be related to Judge of the District Court.

Comments from members of the bar and the public are invited as to whether the

incumbent Magistrate Judge should be recommended by the panel for reappointment by the Court.

Comments should be addressed to:

Richard W. Nagel, Clerk of Court

United States District Court, Joseph P. Kinneary U.S. Courthouse

85 Marconi Boulevard, Room 222

Columbus, OH 43215

Comments must be received no later than April 5, 2019