2018 Common Pleas Holiday Schedule

The Franklin County Common Pleas Court – General Division

COURT CLOSURE

Thursday, November 22, 2018 – Holiday

Friday, November 23, 2018

Due to the timing of the December holidays, the Court will be closed on the following dates:

Monday, December 24, 2018

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 – Holiday

Monday, December 31, 2018

Tuesday, January 1, 2019- Holiday

Felony arraignments scheduled for Monday or Friday will be held at 10:00AM that day in courtroom 2B.