Notice of Public Comment Period: Local Rules 12 and 78

Franklin County Court of Common Pleas – General Division

January 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

COMMON PLEAS LOCAL RULES 12 and 78

On January 23, 2018, the Judges of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, General Division, adopted amendments to Local Rule 12 (“Page Limitations”) and Local Rule 78 (“Appointed Counsel”).

Pursuant to Ohio Civil Rule 83(B) and Ohio Superintendence Rule 5(A)(2), both Local Rules were adopted prior to public notice and comment, as the court determined there was an immediate need for the Rules amendments. This Notice invites public review and comment, if submitted by Friday February 23, 2018.

Local Rule 12 retains the existing page length requirements for legal memoranda, and provides for motions for leave to exceed the presumptive page limits. It eliminated the requirement that a paper copy of every motion for leave be delivered to chambers, and made minor stylistic changes.

Local Rule 78 retains most of the existing provisions for counsel seeking to be on the Court’s appointed counsel list for felony cases or appeals, but updates the Rule in light of new qualifications required by the Ohio Public Defender Commission [OAC 120-1-10] and recent amendment to Ohio Superintendence Rule 8. The new Local Rule eliminates any requirement of court-annexed mentoring or education programs.

Local Rules 12 and 78 may be viewed at: www.fccourts.org/localrules

Any comments should be submitted by mail or e-mail to:

Judge Richard A. Frye

Chair, Local Rules Committee

richard_frye@fccourts.org

With a copy to:

Susan Bedsole, Esq.

Deputy Court Administrator

345 South High Street, 2nd Floor

Columbus, OH 43215

susan_bedsole@fccourts.org