Notice of Drawing of Jurors

Pursuant to Sections 2313.07 and 2313.21 of the revised code, notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December 2017 at 2:00 p.m. the public drawing of Jurors for the Annual Draw for 2017-2018, of the Common Pleas Court of Franklin County, Ohio, will be held at the Jury Commissioner’s Office, 345 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio.
