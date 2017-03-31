The Judges of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, General Division, propose to adopt amendments to certain Local Rules. Pursuant to Ohio Civ.R. 83(B) and Sup. R. 5(A), comments by the bar and any other interested citizens may be submitted before these new or amended Rules are adopted.

Comments should be submitted by email or letter no later than MAY 1, 2017.

The draft language of each rule and to whom comments should be sent is available on the Court’s website at:

http://www.fccourts.org/gen/WebFront.nsf/wp/1EC7660C626ECC8F85257C83004AB77D?opendocument