The judges of the court are publishing this notice to solicit comments concerning proposed additions to the local rules of the court. The court will accept written comments concerning the rules until February 23, 2017. Written comments may be directed to Administrative Magistrate Gina Palmer, 373 S. High St., Third Floor, Columbus, OH 43215 or by email to: Gina_Palmer@fccourts.org. The complete text of the proposed rules can be found on the court’s website, fccourts.org through the link to the Local Rules.

Amend Local Juvenile Rule 8 and Local Domestic Relations Rule 9 – Proposed amendment outlining the process to request Magistrate Disqualification.