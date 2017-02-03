The Judges of the Franklin County Municipal Court hereby give notice of their intention to amend to amend Loc.R.13, Schedule 9.00 to add an additional Supervised Community Service Fee, to adopt Loc.R. 17 to govern appeals from City of Columbus parking violations, to rescind and reserve Loc.9.16(B) and to use administrative orders on an interim basis to implement and modify practice for electronic filing. You may view the proposed amendments and Administrative Order 02-2017at http://www.fcmcclerk.com/#local-rules-notice. All comments regarding these proposed amendments must be submitted to Gene Edwards, Director of Legal Research, at the Franklin County Municipal Court, 375 South High Street, 10th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or through email at edwardsg@fcmcclerk.com by the close of business on Friday, February 17, 2017.
